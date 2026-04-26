Raiders execs said quiet part out loud about trading Tyree Wilson to Saints

Excitement about the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL Draft class is so high that the team trading Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints got lost in the shuffle. With new picks frequently coming in, Wilson's departure was unceremonious and fell a bit by the wayside, not getting the attention that it deserved.

But perhaps that was the perfect ending in Las Vegas for Wilson, as he could quietly slide out of town without having to face the music of what most would consider to be a failed tenure. And while he was a solid enough player for the Raiders, he didn't live up to his billing as the No. 7 overall pick in 2023.

And it is not his fault that Las Vegas drafted him that high. But this is a results-driven business, and with a new regime comes difficult decisions like this. Most fans understand exactly why Wilson was moved, but two Raiders executives said the quiet part out loud anyway, just to clarify.

Las Vegas Raiders exec Brandon Hunt says trading Tyree Wilson gives "fresh start" for both sides

Raiders executives Brandon Hunt and Brandon Yeargan spoke with reporters after the final day of the draft, and they addressed the decision to trade Wilson and the No. 219 pick for the No. 150 selection, which turned into Dalton Johnson. And they didn't really sugarcoat it, nor should they have.

"It was just an opportunity for a fresh start. Fresh start for him, Fresh start for us." Brandon Hunt on Tyree Wilson trade

Typically, a team would try to save face and explain that the value of the trade was just too good to pass up, or not go into the particulars of the deal and give a hollow thank-you to the player. But Hunt's being honest that both sides simply needed a fresh start is actually refreshing and wholely accurate.

Hunt went on:

"We were looking at where we were as a team. We're looking at the decisions that we've made, free agency, decisions we made in the draft, and we thought it'd be an awesome opportunity for him, awesome opportunity for us," Hunt said. "We wish him all the best. We're thankful for his contributions as a Raider, and we think he'll do a great job for New Orleans."

Translation: He just wasn't part of our future, and we feel fine about the room without him. And that is completely fine. Cutting your losses is one of the hardest things to do in professional sports, because you're essentially admitting your mistake. But Wilson wasn't Spytek's call, which made it easier.

After adding former Auburn edge rusher Keyron Crawford in the third round, the writing was on the wall for Wilson. Fans didn't necessarily expect a decision to be made as quickly as it was, but Yeargan actually touched a bit more on why the Raiders made the deal when they did.

"Yeah, I'll just speak to that, too. I was fired up just because we moved up to get Dalton Johnson. So that trade allowed us that opportunity," Yeargan explained. "We have a lot of conviction and belief in Dalton Johnson's ability to play defense and special teams, too. So that was pretty exciting for me as a college scouting director."

It is somewhat brutal to say that it was worth it to trade Wilson, a 2023 first-round pick, for a measly fifth-rounder and the chance to take a rotational safety and special teamer. But that is the reality of the situation, and Yeargan just said the quiet part out loud.

Both Hunt and Yeargan are right, however. A fresh start was needed for both sides, and if Wilson develops in New Orleans, it doesn't exactly affect the Raiders that much. In fact, a lot of fans would probably be happy to see him finally thrive.

Yeargan is also right that the prospect of a promising young safety like Johnson is more intriguing at this point than giving Wilson a fourth year in Las Vegas to prove himself. That is the harsh reality of the NFL. And the Raiders aren't exactly absolved of blame for him not developing, either.

Oh well, that is water under the bridge now. Good luck, Tyree. We have already taken advantage of our fresh start by adding two rookies with tremendous upside: Crawford and Johnson. Now, go take advantage of yours.