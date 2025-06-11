Raiders eye former Pete Carroll star in bold follow-up to Germaine Pratt move

The Las Vegas Raiders have been slowly rebuilding their roster this offseason under new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. That process has not been without struggle, however, as most of the fan base felt that the team downgraded at several positions on defense.

Perhaps no two position groups endured more change than linebacker and cornerback. Of the five players who opened last season as starters at these two positions, only one player remains on the roster, and surefire replacements had not been found.

Until Wednesday, when the team signed recently-released linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was a pivotal component of the Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl run during the 2021 NFL season. Now, all eyes are on what the Raiders plan to do at cornerback.

Raiders hosted former Pro Bowl CB Shaquill Griffin on a visit

Shortly after the news broke about Pratt, however, an update came in about a potential cornerback option. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Raiders were hosting eight-year NFL veteran Shaquill Griffin on a visit.

Griffin was drafted by Carroll and the Seahawks in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 under Carroll's tutilege and has played for four different franchises since leaving Seattle after the 2020 season.

He has played 106 career NFL games and has nine interceptions, 70 passes defended and 407 tackles to his name. Last season, he contributed two interceptions, six passes defended and 41 total tackles for the Minnesota Vikings.

Before his short stint in Minnesota, he also made stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. Griffin will turn 30 before the 2025 NFL season but showed signs of a resurgence last year with the Vikings.

The Raiders' cornerback room is not devoid of talent by any means, but they lack a true veteran. Eric Stokes is the most experienced cornerback on the roster, but he has played just four NFL seasons, two of which were riddled by injuries.

While no signing has been made official yet, veteran visits at this point in the offseason typically signal that a team intends to sign that player.

Griffin could not only provide a spark for this Las Vegas secondary on the field, but he would bring leadership and experience to a cornerback room that desperately needs it. He also has a rapport already with coach Carroll, so he could get acquainted with the Raiders easily.