Raiders fan favorite clinging to relevancy as group of veterans steals spotlight

The Las Vegas Raiders completely re-tooled their defense this offseason in the image of new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. This meant the departure of several solid players and fan favorites, including both starting linebackers, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.

To replace these two veterans, the Raiders' new leadership tandem quickly grabbed Elandon Roberts in free agency, and former All-Pro Devin White shortly after. They continued to build the room out with seventh-round linebacker Cody Lindenberg and late signings Jaylon Smith and Germaine Pratt.

Forgotten in this process were returning players like 2024 fifth-round pick Tommy Eichenberg and undrafted linebacker Amari Gainer. While neither played a pivotal role last season for the Silver and Black, Eichenberg recorded a start, and Gainer appeared in all 17 games.

Amari Gainer is buried on Raiders' depth chart after promising rookie season

Unfortunately, when the Raiders released their initial depth chart ahead of their first preseason game on Thursday, Gainer got a bit of bad news. While Eichenberg was listed as the second-string middle linebacker, Gainer is a third-stringer and likely the fifth outside linebacker on the roster.

This puts Gainer in peril of not making the team after playing 380 special teams snaps a season ago. He was a star during the 2024 preseason and his speed on the field made him a fan favorite, but it is a new era in Las Vegas, and none of that matters to Carroll and his staff.

While the additions of Roberts and White were tough blows to Gainer, it still seemed throughout the offseason like he could find a role in the linebacker room. However, Pratt and Smith, being late additions, were apparently detrimental to his case.

Smith being listed as a second-stringer is surprising, as he failed to make an NFL roster in 2024 after brief stints with the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. Once a Pro Bowler, many thought that Smith's best days were far behind him.

The final nail in the coffin for Gainer was the recent addition of Jamal Adams, who is playing outside linebacker for the Raiders. With the influx of veteran players at the position, the new staff in Las Vegas has seemingly deemed Gainer as an end-of-roster play, at best.

Gainer still has an opportunity to remedy this standing on the depth chart with a handful of strong performances during the preseason. That will start on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks and continue with games against the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

