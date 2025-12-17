Raiders fans are cringing after Devin White’s heated clash with reporter

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed Devin White this offseason, it gave the fan base pause. At his low price point, and considering his fairly decorated career, it seemed like a good depth addition. But White's reputation wasn't exactly spotless, as he had his share of falling outs with his previous teams.

Raider Nation, as always, was willing to give him a chance. After he reportedly had a strong camp, and White opened up the season with a great game against the New England Patriots, it was a no-brainer that he would evolve into one of the team's full-time starting inside linebackers.

But as time passed, fans started to grow frustrated with White's play, which was marked by missed tackles and being picked on in the passing game by opposing offenses. It was a shock, then, when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport categorized him as a Comeback Player of the Year award candidate.

Devin White's feud with FOX Sports reporter is bad look for Raiders

It wasn't just a shock to Raiders fans, however. Rapoport got dragged pretty badly for the post, and some reporters even went in on White. FOX Sports' Greg Auman, who, as part of the Tampa Bay Times, covered White in his time with the Buccaneers, had this to say regarding Rapoport's assertion:

"Volume tackle stats can be misleading," Auman wrote. "White had seven tackles on Eagles' last drive Sunday, where they went 79 yards in 17 plays to burn 11 minutes off the clock, leading 31-0."

White took exception to those comments. In a series of now-deleted posts, White took to social media to defend himself.

"If Myles Garrett break the sack record in the 4th quarter, getting blew out, will it matter ?" White questioned. "Play til the clock hits 0:0. Why does it matter when I get tackles to you? I don't play for the Bucs an yet I'm who you worry about #weird."

Auman then replied.

"You played five years here. Lots of writers note what former players are doing with other teams. Really not that weird," Auman wrote.

Again, White responded.

"They note what other players are doing? (Or) they try to go into detail to explain that it's not meaningful ? Which one did you do?" White asked. "If I get 20 tackles in the 4th quarter I still have to do my job, and what's my job? To tackle the ball carrier, right ?"

To which Auman answered:

"I think someone's going to remind you soon not to worry about social media and you'll just delete these soon anyway. It's all good."

Okay, there is a lot to unpack here. First of all, Auman was right, as White did eventually delete these posts. But Raider Nation is a bit conflicted on how they feel about this fairly heated clash with a reporter from another team.

On the one hand, White has every right to publicly defend himself from something that he feels is unfair. On the other hand, it doesn't make much sense to go to war with someone on social media about it. Nothing was accomplished here, and now White just looks like the bad guy.

Plus, White doesn't exactly have a leg to stand on in this debate. Las Vegas is 2-12, and White has played every single snap for a defense that is relinquishing 25.9 points per game, which is currently ranked 25th in the league. There are bigger fish to fry for White in this lost Raiders season.

White has missed 22 tackles this year and allowed 65 catches for 477 receiving yards as well. He only has one Pro Football Focus grade that is even average, which is his pass-rush grade, which he has accumulated on a mere 61 snaps.

All told, according to PFF, White is ranked 80th out of 88 qualifying linebackers in overall grade, 81st in run defense, and 72nd in coverage grade. Yes, White's 149 tackles are the second-most in the league. But he hasn't been a net positive for the Raiders, and he is far from being an award winner.

This isn't the first time that White has stirred things up this season, as he infamously told reporters that he would lock down Travis Kelce in Week 7. Kelce then led his team with 54 receiving yards and didn't even play in the fourth quarter of a 31-0 Kansas City Chiefs win.

Again, White is entitled to do what he pleases, and he can absolutely defend himself. People were tearing Rapoport and White apart for the original post, and it couldn't have been easy to read. But that doesn't mean Raider Nation isn't cringing while watching from the sidelines of this heated dispute.