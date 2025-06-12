Raiders fans are fed up with Davante Adams and his nonstop cheap shots

The Las Vegas Raiders mortgaged a bit of their future during the 2022 offseason when they gave up a first and second-round pick to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. Not only this, but the team gave him a five-year, $140 million extension upon his arrival in Las Vegas.

Adams' tenure with the team was ultimately defined by overpromising and underdelivering. While things were not perfect around him, Adams' dramatic, year-long saga made many forget that he begged to be on the Raiders in the first place.

After a failed stint with the New York Jets, where he criticized the Raiders at his first press conference, he was released and signed with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. Even though the Raiders are now two teams ago for Adams, and almost none of the same decision-makers are still in Las Vegas, he continues to throw shade at the organization like they somehow did him wrong.

Davante Adams won't shut up about the Raiders

On Tuesday, Adams spoke to the press for the first time after the Rams' mandatory minicamp. Of course, the 32-year-old receiver took time out of his media availability to throw shade at his former team.

"Everybody's in a good mood (in Los Angeles). It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years," Adams said. "So, it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."

These comments are an obvious slight at the Raiders, as he spent a majority of the last few years in Las Vegas. Adams conveniently ignores the fact, however, that his negative attitude and public displays of unhappiness were a major component of that dark cloud.

Adams advocated for Antonio Pierce to get the full-time head coaching job, but when things did not go smoothly just three games in, he made a slew of business decisions and ultimately forced his way out.

Even though he was the highest-paid player on the team and supposed to be a leader, he quit on the Raiders when he was still wearing the Silver and Black. Now that he has worn two uniforms since, however, he cannot seem to leave them alone.

At the end of the day, "Once a Raider, always a Raider" does not apply to everyone. If Adams cared as much about helping the team as he did about criticizing them now that he's gone, perhaps Raider Nation would look back on his tenure more favorably.