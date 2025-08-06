Raiders fans are fuming as former HC Antonio Pierce is spotted helping hated rival

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in football during the 2024 NFL season. This was partially because general manager Tom Telesco constructed a poor roster with two below-average quarterbacks, but head coach Antonio Pierce had his share of struggles as well.

Pierce was wildly inexperienced as he had never even been a coordinator at the professional level. This was obvious to those who watched last season, as his decision-making and overall game management were incredibly questionable, to say the least.

Most of the fan base really had no quarrels about getting rid of him this offseason, even though they understood how much the Silver and Black meant to him. However, his latest move is a slap in the face to Raider Nation and should make them question where his loyalties lie.

Antonio Pierce spotted helping out at Chiefs training camp

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Pierce landed a new job with a company called "Athletes in Control." His not landing a job in the NFL was expected, but when he turned up at training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs this week, it made Raiders fans fume.

Steve Spagnuolo walking down to the field with Antonio Pierce. Pierce in the #Chiefs shorts. pic.twitter.com/uNLXtyKqQe — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 6, 2025

Pierce was not just there in an observatory role, either. Multiple reports have indicated that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has tried to add Pierce to the staff, and others have pointed out that he has been at Chiefs camp for multiple days.

Although the Raiders were the ones who fired Pierce this offseason, and he is free to go wherever he wants, it is a bit unsettling to see him already decked out in Chiefs gear. The man once preached about how he hates red because of the rivalry, and now he is wearing it head to toe.

This is a stunning change of pace for Pierce and a hard pill to swallow for the fan base. Many thought he would eventually return to the NFL, but Raider Nation could never imagine him joining up with an AFC West foe.

Fortunately, there is not really much that Pierce can offer the Chiefs. He is a fine linebackers coach, but that is not going to be the difference in Kansas City winning or losing a Super Bowl. It has dramatically changed how the fan bases in Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas view him, however.

If he eventually lands a full-time role with the Chiefs, Pierce will instantly become one of the most hated people in Raider Nation. Many felt that, even if he did not succeed in Las Vegas, he was the right hire at the time. But his latest move has fans questioning if this is even true.

