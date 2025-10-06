Raiders fans are mixed on Damian Lillard's Shedeur Sanders idea

The Las Vegas Raiders have been woeful to start the 2025 NFL season as they have a 1-4 record through the first month. While there are plenty of problems with the team, the biggest issue has been the play of quarterback Geno Smith.

After setting a franchise record for most passing yards in his Raiders debut with 362, things have completely fallen apart. Smith's nine interceptions this season are tied for the second-most in a quarterback's first five games with the franchise, and he's struggled taking sacks as well.

His performance, or lack thereof, has already led to the fanbase calling for Kenny Pickett to step in and questioning when Aidan O'Connell will be cleared to return. NBA superstar Damian Lillard had a different idea when evaluating the quarterback position.

Damian Lillard suggests that the Raiders should acquire Shedeur Sanders

Lillard, who grew up in Oakland and is a die-hard Raiders fan, made it clear that he doesn't believe the team should continue to start Smith. The future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer took to social media following the veteran quarterback's third multi-interception game of the season to suggest that the franchise should acquire Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders.

"Time to gone ahead and trade for shedeur man smfh," Lillard wrote.

Time to gone ahead and trade for shedeur man smfh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 5, 2025

Lillard added more context in a later post, making it clear that he doesn't believe Smith is washed, but that the team's focus should be on the future.

"He not washed… he just turning the ball over. But it’s time to get shedeur on the team and get ready for the future," Lillard wrote.

He not washed… he just turning the ball over. But it’s time to get shedeur on the team and get ready for the future. https://t.co/JIuZCMfEph — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 5, 2025

Sanders has been a topic of debate for Raiders fans dating back to last season. While he is a talented young player, he brings a media circus with him, and some fans believe he is a headache. The franchise did not select him in the 2025 NFL Draft, as he landed with the Cleveland Browns in Round 5.

The son of Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders appears to be buried on the depth chart, as he has been the third-string quarterback to begin the season. The cost to acquire him would likely be a late-round pick.

With no quarterback of the future on the roster, it may be worth swinging a deal just to see what he has to offer. Smith has already proven that he won't lead this team to the postseason, and the franchise's focus should now be on the future.

The Raiders should be playing young players; however, they don't seem confident in rookie quarterback Cam Miller. Acquiring Sanders would be a low-risk, high-reward move that would give the team a young option at the position that has not had the opportunity to prove himself in the NFL.

