Raiders fans can't believe Geno Smith's excuse for his latest interception

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their first win since the season opener in Week 6, as they beat the Tennessee Titans in pretty convincing fashion. The defense was the driving force behind the win, as they recorded six sacks and forced three turnovers.

One of the aforementioned turnovers set the offense up on the Tennessee two-yard line for a touchdown, and another kept their opponents, who were solidly in field goal range, off the board at the end of the first half.

Those two plays ended up being the difference in the game, as Las Vegas won 20-10. Despite the impressive victory, the Raiders still have plenty to work on, as the offense was largely underwhelming against a Tennessee defense that has been awful.

Geno Smith continues to make excuses for his interceptions

Much of that can be attributed to the offensive line, which, once again, had a terrible performance. While they officially allowed just two sacks, several others were wiped away due to penalties. Meanwhile, Geno Smith threw his tenth interception in just six games.

Smith entered the fourth quarter without an interception thrown for just the second time this season. That changed early in the final frame, as he made a terrible decision on first-and-ten from the Titans' 24-yard line.

He threw the pass a few yards behind tight end Michael Mayer and into double coverage. His excuse for the interception, which he made during his postgame presser, may have been worse than the throw itself.

"(The game) wasn't as clean as I would like. Obviously, can't throw an interception in that situation, was trying to dirt the ball," Smith said. "I told coach, I need to go jump in the lake or an ocean or something. I mean, it's a lot of bad luck stuff happening to me, but I'm in control of that."

Smith was not fully at fault for the interception. The play call likely should have been a run with a 14-point fourth quarter lead and possession deep in the opponent's territory and the opportunity to go up three scores.

Additionally, the pass protection broke down within seconds, and he was hit by Jeffery Simmons as he threw. Fans can't blame Smith for trying to extend the play, but they can for his errant throw and decision, as well as his poor explanation for the mistake.

It was obvious that Smith was trying to connect with Mayer on the play and not just get rid of the football, as he threw the ball past where Mayer was. It is unclear why the veteran attempted to make an excuse for the play, and even more baffling, why he chose the excuse that he gave.

All in all, the Raiders' quarterback was accurate, as he completed 73.9% of his passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Las Vegas did simplify the offense in Week 6 to help him out, as Smith's 2.9 air yards per attempt were the second-lowest of any quarterback this season.

However, Smith continues to make bizarre excuse after bizarre excuse for his frequent miscues. Of course, it's difficult to answer to the media and admit when you haven't brought your best stuff, but after a win, it should be much easier to face the music.