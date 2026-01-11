Raiders fans can't help but feel robbed as former players continue to shine

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off yet another ugly season, as they missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive year, and the 21st time in the past 23 years. Fans are hopeful that the team will finally be able to land the head coach and quarterback duo that will turn things around this offseason.

Las Vegas' front office will have to hit on more than just that combination, however, as the past few years have been a horrid mix of missing on draft picks and wasting money on free agent signings. The Raiders have also let several key pieces leave via free agency or trades.

While Raider Nation is hopeful that John Spytek is the man to finally right the ship, they will also get a reminder of what they have lost in recent years. Six players should have a big impact on their teams in the postseason who Las Vegas let out the door in the past two years.

6 former Raiders who continue to play well will serve as reminder for fans

1. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs was one of the few first-round draft picks the Raiders have hit on in the past decade, as he topped 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his five seasons in Silver and Black. He earned two Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022, when he led the league with 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage.

He was not re-signed in free agency, with Zamir White serving as his presumed replacement. Jacobs has continued to play at a high level in his two years with the Green Bay Packers, earning Pro Bowl honors last year and topping the 1,000 scrimmage yards mark in each season. White was a healthy scratch for the majority of the 2025 season.

2. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams joined Jacobs as a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2022, his first year with the Silver and Black. He led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns, adding 1,516 yards on 100 receptions. Adams had another elite season in 2023, finishing with 103 catches for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.

He played just three games for Las Vegas in 2024 before ultimately being traded to the New York Jets. After joining the Los Angeles Rams in free agency this past offseason, he once again led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns, becoming the first team in NFL history to earn those honors with three different teams, as he also did so with the Packers in 2020.

3. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyers was the most recent member of this list to leave the Raiders, as he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the trade deadline. He played his best football in his two full seasons in Las Vegas, culminating with his first career 1,000-yard season in 2024.

After requesting a trade and having his wish granted, he took off in his new home. Meyers finished the year with 75 receptions for 835 yards and three touchdowns, and he has proven to be the key ingredient for a Jacksonville offense that looks unstoppable in its current form.

RELATED: John Spytek sets the record straight on Raiders firing Pete Carroll

4. Tre'von Moehrig, Carolina Panthers

Moehrig slowly developed into a pivotal piece of the Raiders' secondary in his four seasons in the Silver and Black. The franchise, however, opted to let him walk in free agency despite being one of the few players drafted this decade who has played well.

He wound up signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason and has been a key piece of a good defense. Moehrig finished the year with 103 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, seven quarterback hits, one interception, and two passes defended.

5. K'Lavon Chaisson, New England Patriots

Chaisson's breakout began late in 2024, his lone season with the Raiders, as the 2020 first-round pick set a new career-high with 5.0 sacks. That matched his total from his entire four-year rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. 4.0 of those sacks came in Las Vegas' final six games of the season, leading many to believe he would be retained, as he was trending in the right direction.

Instead, he joined the New England Patriots on a one-year, $3 million deal, and he has had the best season of his career. He finished with 31 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two passes defended, and one defensive touchdown.

6. Robert Spillane, New England Patriots

Spillane joined the Raiders ahead of the 2023 season and put together the best two years of his career after being a part-time starter over his first five years. He started all 34 games over those two years and appeared to have found a home in Las Vegas.

That was not the case, however, as he left free agency, joining the Patriots on a three-year, $33 million deal. While he missed four games in 2025, he still filled up the stat sheet, recording 97 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and five passes defended.