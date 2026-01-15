Raiders fans can't help but see these 5 players on the offseason trade block

The Las Vegas Raiders, led by John Spytek and whoever the team's next head coach is, will need to do some serious soul-searching this offseason. The 2025 NFL season beat the franchise and fan base down, but there is no rest for the weary in this league. They have to rebound.

Nailing down the exact head coach and quarterback combination that they want to lead the franchise into the future will be paramount, but adding supplementary pieces in both free agency and the draft will be critical as well.

Trades have also been a big part of Spytek's process in his one year at the helm of the Raiders, so fans can't rule out that several moves will be made on this front in the coming months. Here are five players currently on the roster who may find themselves on the trade block this offseason.

Raiders have 5 players who could get traded this offseason

1. Maxx Crosby

Unfortunately, duh. Spytek neglected to call Crosby untouchable during his recent press conference, and the superstar edge rusher hasn't come out with his typical message to Raider Nation that he's staying. Garnering at least two first-rounders for Crosby is enticing for a team rebuilding, and Spytek loves his picks. This would be the only blockbuster trade this offseason, and it feels somewhat likely.

2. Tyree Wilson

Wilson isn't likely to be a part of the future in Las Vegas, and it is almost a guarantee that his fifth-year option won't be picked up. That means that Wilson is in a contract year, and coming off his Week 18 performance, his stock may be higher than ever. The Raiders could cash in and try to land a Day 3 pick for him if another team sees in him what Las Vegas once saw when taking him No. 7 overall.

3. Geno Smith

Smith is the most obvious cut candidate that the Raiders have. But this is a quarterback-driven league, and Las Vegas has to at least see if another team wants him as a backup or a bridge. The franchise would be wise to take anything they can for him, even a conditional 7th-round pick, because a trade wipes his entire contract off the books.

RELATED: John Spytek sets the record straight on Raiders firing Pete Carroll

4. Michael Mayer

This would be an incredibly careless decision. Mayer is a great player, and he and Brock Bowers can dominate the league for years to come. Mayer has literally never had a good quarterback in Las Vegas. But because the Raiders have Bowers, and combined with the fact that Mayer does not have a contract extension and this is the final year of his rookie deal, he is someone other teams will covet.

5. Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell, like Mayer, is in the final year of his rookie deal. Once again, in a quarterback-driven league, someone could kick the tires on him, considering he has starting experience and is dirt cheap. He's an ideal backup in a lot of ways. Depending on what the Raiders' quarterback room is expected to look like, fans could get on board. But it seems like he'd be fine in a reserve role in Las Vegas.