Raiders fans couldn't agree more with Lincoln Kennedy's Chip Kelly remarks

The Las Vegas Raiders expected their offense to see a significant improvement this season with the additions of Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty and Chip Kelly. Through eight weeks, however, they rank 31st in scoring offense, 30th in total yards and in the bottom seven of virtually every offensive statistic.

The acquisitions of Smith and Kelly have been particularly disappointing. The former was acquired for a third-round pick and given an extension; however, he has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league through seven games, as, despite having an early bye, he leads the NFL with 10 interceptions.

Meanwhile, the latter was made the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history, yet the results have not remotely matched his salary. Former All-Pro Raiders offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy even made the case that Kelly should already be on the hot seat heading into the second half of the season.

Lincoln Kennedy's Chip Kelly claim will resonate with Raiders fans

The Raiders' underwhelming performance has led to the expectation that changes should follow. Kennedy claimed that there should be both players and coaches on the hot seat during Monday's episode of the Locked on Raiders Squad Show.

"Right now, the performances aren't getting it done, and you could be as positive as you want in that locker room. You could walk in with a big old smile on your face. You can go out there and practice hard, but, hey, facts are facts," Kennedy said. "If you're not winning football games, you're probably not going to be on this team much longer. I don't care if you're a coach or a player. It's just that simple."

When asked who he believes has the hotter seat between Kelly and head coach Pete Carroll, Kennedy and co-host Q Myers responded in unison.

"Chip Kelly."

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

It is no surprise that Kelly would be closer to being fired than Carroll, as the offense was expected to carry this Raiders team. Meanwhile, his $6 million salary, naturally, comes with heightened expectations.

While Carroll has also fallen short of expectations, his history as a Super Bowl-winning coach who has proven he can bring teams back to relevance will likely lead to a much longer leash. Kelly, on the other hand, has shown that he can thrive at the collegiate level but not necessarily in the NFL.

Ultimately, neither coach is likely to be fired before the end of the season, as Kelly's salary will likely ensure that he is given the rest of the year to turn things around. If the Raiders' offense, which currently averages 14.7 points per game, is unable to improve, however, the offensive coordinator will be a one-and-done in Las Vegas.