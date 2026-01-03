Raiders fans hope this NFL executive's Fernando Mendoza take isn't a mirage

The Las Vegas Raiders, at least for now, are in position to control the 2026 NFL Draft. Slated to pick No. 1 with just a game left, the franchise can massively benefit from collapsing like never before during the 2025 NFL season. This was a much-needed rock-bottom feeling for the organization.

Of course, fans will never know what conversations are being had about what prospects behind closed doors in Las Vegas ahead of April's draft. But Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, thanks to a tremendous season, is the apple of Raider Nation's eye and the frontrunner to be selected first.

Mendoza's performance in the Rose Bowl was the shot in the arm that his biggest detractors needed, as even they could find no fault in the game he put together. It's all just speculation and optimism at this point, but there may be some actual dot connecting happening here very soon.

Anonymous NFL exec would reportedly like to see Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas

On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that he spoke with an anonymous assistant general manager about Fernando Mendoza. And what kind of response did Schultz get from this NFL executive?

"Would love to see him in Vegas. Bowers/Jeanty are a great young supporting cast, and the big thing for me is what they do with coaching. Find the right young offensive minded HC and that’s a team that has a foundation."

Raider Nation has been saying this for several months now, and it is great to know that someone in an NFL front office can substantiate the whims of the fan base. Las Vegas has long dreamed of having a proverbial foundation; one that doesn't crack or crumble under the slightest pressure. A solid one.

Adding Mendoza into the mix with Bowers and Jeanty is already intriguing enough, but with a legitimate offensive mastermind to get the best out of this trio, the sky could be the limit for the Raiders in the coming years.

Hopefully, this report isn't just a farce or a red herring, and there are actually some passengers around the NFL getting on the Mendoza to Las Vegas train. They had better get on quickly, as space is sure to be limited here soon. They might need to add a few cars, in fact.

In an ideal world, the anonymous NFL assistant general manager that Schultz talked to is Brian Stark, who holds that position for the Raiders. Tracking down that bit of information, however, will be futile. But let's just enjoy that someone, somwehere in an NFL front office agrees with Raider Nation.