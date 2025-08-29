Raiders fans just got a huge Khalil Mack reminder with Micah Parsons trade

It has been seven years since the then-Oakland Raiders decided to move on from superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack. There have been plenty of changes around the league in the time since, including within the organization, as there are very few reminders of the team that rostered the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

While the Raiders attempted to replace Mack's production by drafting Clelin Ferrell fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, it was fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby who actually filled the void. Similar to his predecessor's time with the franchise, however, Crosby has largely been a one-man show on defense.

He has, however, allowed the fanbase to move on from the decision to trade a superstar in the prime of his career. Raiders fans received a reminder of the Mack trade on Thursday, however, as the Dallas Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Micah Parsons trade brings back memories of Raiders dealing Khalil Mack

Mack was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the Raiders. In the first four seasons of his career, he recorded 304 total tackles, including 68 for a loss, 40.5 sacks, 84 quarterback hits, one interception, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 11 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

He ranked second in the league in tackles for loss and tied for sixth in sacks during that span. Removing his rookie season, where he finished with just 4.0 sacks, Mack was second in the NFL in total sacks from 2015-2017.

In addition to being named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, he earned three Pro Bowl nods and back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections. This included a historic achievement in 2015, when he became the first player to be named a First-Team All-Pro at two positions in one year.

The Raiders' decision to trade the 27-year-old superstar to the Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world, as did the return. This included the Raiders receiving two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick from the Bears.

However, along with Mack, Oakland sent a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick (that wound up being a seventh-rounder) to Chicago. The Cowboys made a similarly puzzling move, shipping the 26-year-old Parsons to Green Bay for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The Raiders largely squandered the picks received in the Mack deal, which has been a theme for the organization for far too long. However, they did get All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs with one of the first-rounders, albeit for just a few years.

Following Thursday's deal, however, the franchise no longer holds the distinction of being the last team to trade a superstar player before the completion of their rookie deal. Although it is not great to be in the company of Jerry Jones, at least the Raiders are not alone.

