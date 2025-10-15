Raiders fans just got the biggest clue yet about Jakobi Meyers’ future

The Las Vegas Raiders invested a lot in their wide receiver room this offseason. They drafted three wideouts and brought in a handful of veterans to supplement what they already had. But they didn’t invest in Jakobi Meyers.

After a career year in 2024 for Las Vegas, the new brass of Pete Carroll and John Spytek wouldn’t give him a new deal until he proved that he was worthy of an extension. This seemingly caused a rift between the two sides, as Meyers requested a trade before the season opener.

Obviously, that request was not granted, as trading Meyers seemed like a non-starter for the Raiders. The perception was that he is more valuable on the team than he is as a trade asset, and they could garner a compensatory pick for him at the end of the year anyway.

Raiders appear to be at least trending toward Jakobi Meyers trade

However, it seems like that sentiment has changed a bit. With the trade deadline of November 4 rapidly approaching, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided some trade-related nuggets, and there may be a new development on the Meyers front.

“Teams I've spoken to believe the Raiders are open to trading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers but are not actively trying to move him,” Fowler wrote. “The sense is the Raiders would prefer to play out the season before making major determinations about the roster. But Meyers requested a trade in the preseason, so a potential deal feels at least on the table.”

While Fowler is still making it sound unlikely that the Raiders deal Meyers, the language surrounding this situation has changed. At one point, trading Meyers was off the table altogether, but now, they are open to it and they would “prefer” Meyers play out the season, instead of mandating it, as they have the power to do, considering he is under contract.

Meyers has been a valuable part of the team and an unsung hero over the last several seasons in Las Vegas. But he isn’t exactly setting the world on the fire in 2025, and with an influx of young talent, plus Tre Tucker’s emergence, there is certainly a case to move him.

There are certainly a handful of suitors as well, with plenty of contending teams needing wide receiver help. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots stand out as landing spots within this criteria, but there are other dark horses like the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars as well.

At the end of the day, if Las Vegas decides to move Meyers, they’ll trade him to the franchise that will give them the best return. A conditional fourth-rounder is likely to be the best the Raiders can get for the veteran wideout, but as always, it’s impossible to predict the ever-changing landscape of the NFL.

However, it sounds like things are trending more toward Meyers being moved than ever before. At the very least, the gear are moving that way, for the first time.