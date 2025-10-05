Raiders fans just learned Brock Bowers' official status for Colts showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to get Brock Bowers involved in the offense since he suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the season's lone win all the way back in Week 1.

Prior to leaving that matchup, the 2024 first-team All-Pro had 103 receiving yards on five receptions. He has looked like a shell of himself in the three games since, however, recording just 14 receptions, and they have gone for just 122 yards.

His production is down significantly from his record-breaking rookie season, where he finished with 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 112 receptions despite poor quarterback play. Although the injury had not kept Bowers out of any games, he has clearly been limited and was questionable leading up to the Raiders' Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Brock Bowers' Week 5 status officially revealed

Bowers was a game-time decision leading up to Sunday, and, unfortunately, the star tight end will be listed as inactive for the first time in his young career. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared an update on the exact nature of the injury earlier in the day.

"Raiders TE Brock Bowers has been playing through a PCL injury and bone bruise on his knee that has impacted his performance, per sources," Schefter wrote. "Doctors have said the only way to recover from the knee injuries he suffered on opening day vs. the Patriots is to rest, which Bowers has been unwilling to do."

Bowers, who has been the franchise's lone first-round pick that has lived up to expectations since moving to Las Vegas in 2020, discussed the injury on Friday. ESPN's Ryan McFadden shared those comments:

"#Raiders TE Brock Bowers said he's not allowed to share the specifics of his knee injury, but added it's been frustrating to deal with. "I want to be back to going full speed, being able to separate from guys. I feel like I can't really do that to the best of my abilities right now.”

Bowers will not be the only tight end inactive, as Michael Mayer will be sidelined for the second consecutive week with a concussion. The offense will also be without Kolton Miller, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week after suffering a high-ankle sprain and a hairline fracture. Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon figure to get the majority of the snaps at tight end.

Defensively, the Raiders will be without two starters as Germaine Pratt is sidelined due to a non-injury-related reason that led to him not traveling to Indianapolis with the team. Eric Stokes, who appeared on track to play, will also miss his first game of the season.

Caleb Rogers and Leki Fotu will also remain inactive. Fans could get an extended look at the 2025 NFL Draft class due to the list of starters that will be sidelined. Darien Porter figures to play a big role on defense with Stokes out, while Miller's injury has opened the door for Charles Grant to be active for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Jack Bech could see his role increase with Bowers and Mayer both sidelined. All four running backs are also active for the first time during the 2025 NFL season.

Las Vegas will have a tough task as it faces a very talented Colts team, albeit without several key players as well. There are always injuries in the NFL, however, and the roster must embrace a next man up mentality as they look to improve to 2-3.

