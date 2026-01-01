Raiders fans may get late holiday gift from Pete Carroll they've been asking for

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a nightmare 2025 NFL season, as they are the league's worst team, sitting at 2-14 following their blowout loss in Week 17. The loss was important for the Raiders' odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, however, as they now control their own destiny.

In what has long been a lost year, the coaching staff has not prioritized the development of its young talent as much as it should have. After Sunday's game, only two rookies out of the 11 drafted, Ashton Jeanty and Darien Porter, have played over 50% of the offensive or defensive snaps this year.

This has irritated the fan base to no end, as a youth movement should have been a top priority as soon as the season got away from them. It appears, however, that Pete Carroll could give the fans a late holiday gift in the final week of the season.

Raiders appear set to finally embrace a youth movement in Week 18

Despite only winning a single game since opening weekend, the Raiders have remained steadfast in playing veterans under Carroll's "win now" moniker. That strategy has not worked out at all for the team in 2025, as they have the league's worst record heading into their final game.

During his press conference on Monday, Carroll revealed that he hopes to get several young players on the field in the Week 18 season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was asked specifically about Tommy Eichenberg, J.J. Pegues, Tonka Hemingway, and Charles Grant.

"They all played extensively for what they had been playing yesterday. But, yeah, we would love to get those guys on the playing field," Carroll said. "I don't know if I will be able to pull it off, but I would love to say that everybody that's dressing is playing. Everybody is getting play time and a chance to contribute."

RELATED: Raiders should seriously consider this once-blackballed head coach candidate

Well, I suppose that this falls under the category of "better late than never." It's not much, but it's something. Eichenberg, Pegues, and Grant all played a season high in non-special teams snaps in Week 17, while Hemingway played his second-most snaps this year.

Hopefully, these players get even more run in the finale. With the Raiders set to face the Chiefs on Sunday, and both teams practically just playing for draft position, they would be wise to rest their veterans and give their younger players even more of an extended look.

While it is, in reality, too little too late, it is still nice that Carroll will be giving young players a chance. A lot of it is due to injuries, but still. It is unlikely that everyone who dresses will get on the field, but Raiders fans should finally get their wish of seeing some of those players get extensive playing time.