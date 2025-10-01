Raiders fans may hate the Jakobi Meyers trade return being floated

The Las Vegas Raiders' contract dispute with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has quietly dragged on through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season. Meyers requested a trade before the year started, but the Raiders did not grant it, nor gave him an extension, so things are at a stalemate.

While it is unlikely that Meyers is on the team next year, Las Vegas is hoping it can squeeze another strong campaign out of the veteran wideout. This makes the odds of a midseason trade happening very slim, unless the season becomes a disaster or they get an offer they can't refuse.

Meyers is having another strong campaign, with 21 catches for 258 yards. However, his receiving success rate is at a career low, and his 36.7 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus is both the worst on the team and the worst of his career.

Raiders fans can't support trading Jakobi Meyers for a 4th-round pick

With Tre Tucker emerging and promising young receivers on the roster like Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech, there are certainly grounds for Las Vegas to part ways with Meyers. But they cannot do so at the price being floated by Sports Illustrated, or Raider Nation will be upset.

In this article, they explored one trade that each NFL team should make before the trade deadline in early November. Sports Illustrated listed two different teams as trade destinations for Meyers. Unfortunately, both proposals only netted the Raiders a fourth-round pick in return.

One of the ideas had the Arizona Cardinals getting aggressive to add another pass-catching weapon for Kyler Murray and the offense. The other suggested that Las Vegas should be aggressive in offloading Meyers, sending him to the Buffalo Bills.

RELATED: Raiders may already need to have unavoidable Geno Smith conversation

Obviously, one of these trades is far better than the other. Sending Meyers to an NFC foe for what is essentially guaranteed to be an earlier pick in the fourth round is a no-brainer. But a fourth-rounder, in any capacity, is likely to be no dice from the Raiders' brass.

Unless the team can get a second-rounder or a projected early third-rounder, Meyers is far more valuable to the team this season than he is in a trade. Las Vegas would likely net a third-round compensatory pick for him anyway, so a trade wouldn't make sense.

It's a shame that things have gotten to this point with Meyers because Raider Nation thought he was in this for the long haul. He'll likely stick around through the end of this season before testing the open market next year, but this new regime has proven that anything is possible.

More Raiders news and analysis