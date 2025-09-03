Raiders fans may have Tom Brady to thank for this key Week 1 advantage

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Tom Brady last fall to be the team's minority owner. While nobody knew exactly what this role would entail, and the details are still a bit fuzzy, it seems like the legendary quarterback is a sounding board and guiding hand for Mark Davis, John Spytek and Pete Carroll.

There have been varying reports about his direct involvement, but he has surely left his fingerprints all over the roster and signed off on a handful of important decisions. He was also directly responsible for the team bringing in his "body coach" Alex Guerrero as the Wellness Coordinator.

Guerrero and Brady have been joined at the hip since Brady's NFL days. Now, Guerrero's ambiguous title in the Raiders' organization allows him to oversee the training staff, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and medical and mental health operations in Las Vegas, according to Tashan Reed.

Raiders' lack of injuries could be due to yet another Tom Brady connection

His presence is already making an impact for the Raiders, as ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that every active player on the team was present and practicing this week ahead of the season opener. This is remarkable for an NFL team to have only two players on the IR or dealing with injuries.

Of course, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Aidan O'Connell are expected to miss a good portion of the season, but these were impact injuries. Guerrero's focus is on minimizing non-contact injuries because the violence of a football game will net contact injuries anyway.

Being this healthy ahead of Week 1 against the New England Patriots is an advantage for the Raiders, as the fewer moving pieces and concerns there are, the better. Fans learned last year that things can change suddenly, however, as they did with Malcolm Koonce, but the team is currently in a good spot.

Spytek has noticed Guerrero's impact already in just one short offseason and preseason as well. He spoke to local reporters last week and touched on how healthy the team has been, while giving proper credit to Guerrero and others involved.

"This is to compliment Alex Guerrero, Chris Cortez, and our entire athletic training staff. We were very, very healthy." Raiders GM John Spytek

If the Raiders can be one of the healthiest teams in the NFL this season, that will go a long way in determining the amount of success they can have. While Guerrero would not deserve all the credit, Raider Nation may definitely have Brady to thank for setting these gears in motion.

