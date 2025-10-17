Raiders fans shouldn't expect Pete Carroll to make OL changes anytime soon

The Las Vegas Raiders had plenty to be excited about following their 20-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. While they took care of business against an awful opponent, the team did what they had to do to snap a four-game losing streak and pick up their first win in over a month.

While things largely went well for the Raiders, there was one glaring issue. The offensive line continued its struggles, as it allowed two sacks -- with another three wiped away due to penalties -- and failed to create lanes for a rushing attack that finished the day with just 2.1 yards per carry.

The unit has been a major issue for Las Vegas this season, as they have really only had one good performance, which came in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. Despite their struggles, Pete Carroll recently expressed his confidence in the offensive line going forward.

Pete Carroll's latest comments make it seem like no changes will come to the offensive line

This support comes despite the fact that the rushing attack has the 10th-fewest yards per carry in the NFL, and the team is fifth in the league in sacks allowed. While fans would like to see the Raiders give their younger linemen a chance, Carroll's praise of these players does not indicate changes will be made.

"Stone (Forsythe's) got a challenge. He's been a backup for a while. He started, I don't know, a handful of games, dozen games or something like that, whatever it is. And so, he's got to just keep going and keep battling. We got to keep helping him properly," Carroll said. "He really gives you everything he's got preparation-wise, smarts-wise, technique-wise. He's stepping and kicking the way you're supposed to and he's got to survive it. It's hard."

Forsythe's 49.9 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 86th out of 113 offensive tackles, while his 44.5 pass block grade and 50.6 run block grade rank 89th and 91st, respectively. Despite his poor play, it appears that Carroll intends to allow the fifth-year veteran to work through his struggles.

The head coach also touched on the play of center Jordan Meredith.

"He was really solid. He's been solid throughout. There's times where he gets in situations with enormous guys and, sometimes, he's battling up against it, but most of that is we have to be right," Carroll said. "Really, really precise about the way we help each other and our footwork and all that so we don't create the little voids in there that can give guys penetration opportunities. But he's doing really well. He's a really solid player for us."

Meredith has also had an underwhelming season as his 61.7 PFF grade ranks 24th out of 49 centers, while his 50.9 pass block grade and 63.9 run block grade rank 38th and 20th, respectively. The group has not been great, or, frankly, even good, this season, but Carroll appears prepared to let them figure things out on the field rather than making personnel changes.

It will be interesting to see how long that lasts, particularly if the unit continues to struggle. The Raiders will face a tough Kansas City Chiefs defensive line in Week 7 before having their bye the following week, and changes could potentially be made then if things go sideways.