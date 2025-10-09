Raiders fans who want Geno Smith benched soon will be upset after latest buzz

The 2025 NFL season has looked nothing like what Las Vegas Raiders fans thought it would, as their decision to hand quarterback Geno Smith a huge contract has been rewarded with a 1-4 start and Smith leading the NFL in interceptions following a Week 5 blowout at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.

Raiders fans who have watched nothing but slop under center since the end of the Derek Carr era might want an immediate fix to their woes in this area, but it doesn't seem like this coaching staff is going to consider putting their leading man on the bench just yet.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Raiders are "mildly concerned" with how Smith has played, but they don't view him as someone who is headed to the bench at this point. Fowler, quoting Raiders coaches, believes Smith has been a touch late on throws and is relying too heavily on arm talent.

Dan Graziano added that there is some level of internal concern with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and the offense, with some saying that it isn't creating enough advantages to help a beat-up Raiders offense make plays despite their personnel deficiencies. One of these two needs to pick up the pace as soon as possible.

Raiders don't seem close to benching QB Geno Smith

Smith isn't working with a fully functional offense, as he is dealing with an injury to star tight end Brock Bowers and a subpar wide receiver room that has needed reinforcements for some time. He is trying to force throws, which is making him more turnover-prone.

If Raiders fans think Smith is struggling to throw into tight windows, at least he has the arm strength to occasionally make some spectacular plays. Backup Kenny Pickett has one of the weaker arms among established quarterbacks in the NFL, and it will take some of the sting out of this passing attack.

RELATED: Raiders are only delaying the inevitable by not benching Geno Smith

One thing Smith's start could do, however, is get the wheels turning on a possible quarterback change in 2026 that involves using their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on a replacement. Even with the financial commitment to Smith, the current product is simply not appealing or sustainable.

The Raiders have more problems than just Smith, but he is, without question, their biggest issue to this point, and it remains to be seen how long Pete Carroll will let him run before he makes a drastic change.