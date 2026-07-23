Raiders fans will appreciate reported Fernando Mendoza training camp plan

In an ideal world, Fernando Mendoza is the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season. I don't think that's very controversial to say. He was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and if he's ready for the job and the team is ready to support him, then that's a dream scenario.

We live in reality, though, which is not always an ideal world. And in reality, Kirk Cousins is likely to be the starter in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. Is that a bad thing? Certainly not. And Raider Nation has largely rallied behind the idea that Mendoza could benefit from sitting and learning.

And having a bit of patience is not as difficult when the coaching staff and front office appear to be both competent and aligned. But trial by fire can also be a great thing, and this fanbase certainly wants to see Mendoza, at one point or another, challenge himself against the very best.

It sounds like that's what the staff plans to do with him during training camp. And they'll be threading the needle perfectly.

Las Vegas Raiders plan to give Fernando Mendoza some 1st-team reps at camp

Raiders fans saw what happened last season under Pete Carroll when the starting offense didn't get enough reps together. After a victory on opening weekend, the unit looked disjointed, and they never got on the same page. So, Las Vegas needs to prioritize cohesiveness ahead of this campaign.

How does one accomplish that while also providing their young quarterback every opportunity to improve? Well, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Silver and Black have a plan in place, one that will be appreciated by the team's supporters.

"Kubiak, I believe, will be very deliberate in how the Raiders bring Mendoza along, as much as anything, to ensure that the progress he’s making takes and becomes permanent. But it does sound like the Raiders will sprinkle Mendoza in with the first team this summer—with Cousins’s extensive background in the scheme giving them more flexibility to do so—as part of the rookie’s larger development plan."

That, by all accounts, is great. Mendoza badly needs first-team reps to grow individually, but also to prove to his teammates and the coaching staff that he can hang with the big boys. However, Cousins also needs first-team reps to gel with his new teammates, those who will be in the foxhole with him.

So, sprinkling Mendoza in sounds like a nice balance. Getting him familiar with the first-stringers is important because, if we're being honest, he will take the reins under center eventually. But still giving Cousins a majority of the reps ensures that the beginning of the year isn't a complete disaster.

It remains unclear how much Cousins will play during the preseason, but giving Mendoza extensive live reps against first-team defenses and perhaps with some of Las Vegas' fringe starters would be another way to streamline his eventual adjustment to the starting lineup.

Everything that the new regime has done thus far has just made sense. And it may not all come together immediately, but the Raiders are finally rebuilding and in it for the long haul. The organization is run by diligent, experienced and smart folks, and Mendoza stands to benefit most from that.

Starting with this reported plan in training camp.