Over the last two decades, the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to find their way in a loaded AFC West division.

The Kansas City Chiefs have reigned supreme over the last decade, but before that, the Denver Broncos were making Super Bowl runs in the middle of the 2010s.

Last season, the Raiders were the only team in the division to miss the playoffs, as each of their bitter rivals won 10 games or more. While the Chiefs did get destroyed in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles, they just made an excellent selection on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft to help recover from that loss.

Raiders fans will feel sick as Chiefs land Day 3 steal for Patrick Mahomes

With the No. 133 selection in the fourth round, the Chiefs chose Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, which is a major steal considering the kind of player that he is.

Royals starred at Utah State for the last three seasons, earning All-Mountain West honors in his final two campaigns. He caught 126 passes for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns during that span, demonstrating his big-play ability and contested catch prowess.

He also contributed to the kick return game for the Aggies, averaging over 20 yards per return during his final season despite missing the second half due to injury.

Related: Raiders make Al Davis proud with speedy wide receiver steal on Day 3

The only reason that he fell in the draft was due to that injury concern, but he was widely considered a Day 2 prospect. For the Chiefs to land a player of his caliber on Day 3 is simultaneously a great move for Kansas City, and a bad move for the Raiders.

Las Vegas needs major help at the cornerback position, so their rival adding another great wideout is alarming. Royals' injury concern is valid, but if he can stay healthy, he is a great piece for Kansas City.

Fortunately, the Raiders added two great wide receivers of their own in TCU's Jack Bech and Tennessee's Dont'e Thornton, but those players won't help them on defense. Las Vegas needs to have a solid plan in place to prevent Patrick Mahomes from shredding their defense with their new influx of great receivers.