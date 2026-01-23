Raiders fans will love Fernando Mendoza's first-ever comments about the team

Unlike in years past, a rather early consensus has been reached on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders, starved for a difference-maker under center, are expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza when they're on the clock this coming April.

The fanbase has become enthralled with Mendoza. Not only is he a tremendous player with dual-threat ability, supreme inteligence and a remarkable demeanor, but he has captivated Raider Nation with his quirky and authentic personality and team-first leadership method.

Mendoza, however, has been laser-focused on bringing the Hoosiers their first National Championship in football. Now that that mission has been accomplished, however, it's time for him to set his sights on the Silver and Black. He finally talked about the franchise on Friday morning.

Fernando Mendoza finally talked about the Raiders, and fans love it

During an appearance on the TODAY Show, the host, who also believes that Mendoza will be the first selection in April's draft, asked the Heisman Trophy winner if he has given any thought to where he wants to play in the NFL.

"I'd be blessed to play anywhere," Mendoza said. "The No. 1 pick is a great blessing, but any pick is a fantastic blessing. You only need one team to believe in you, and so whatever team believes in me, I'm gonna give them my most."

That's a great, PR-trained answer from Mendoza, and probably a smart one. Even though the host alluded to it, Mendoza cannot choose where he wants to play; he will be at the whim of whatever team drafts him, unless he wants to pull an Eli Manning-like stunt.

The host then brought out his friend, who is admittedly a diehard Raiders fan. After giving Las Vegas a hard time, the friend made his sell to Mendoza about the Silver and Black, naming Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers as great pieces, and promising that the team would improve the offensive line.

Mendoza then had this to say about Las Vegas and both Jeanty and Bowers:

"The Raiders have a great culture, great coaching staff, great ownership group. It’s all around. Those are legit guys. I’d be happy to end up anywhere," Mendoza said.

Las Vegas' ownership group was at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to watch Mendoza take down his childhood team in the CFP National Championship earlier this week. They clearly have their eyes on the young prospect. But up until now, Mendoza has not talked, at least publicly, about the Raiders.

For him to praise the culture, the ownership group, and both Jeanty and Bowers is something that the fanbase loves hearing. Of course, fans aren't sure what coaching staff he is referring to, as the Raiders haven't filled their vacancy, but let's just all agree to accept the compliment. Okay?

Ideally, Mendoza will be talking about the Silver and Black for years and years as the franchise quarterback. But Friday marked the first time that the young signal-caller even acknowledged the Raiders' existence in a public setting, and he had nothing but good things to say.