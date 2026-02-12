Raiders fans will love Klint Kubiak's answer about approaching the rebuild

Pete Carroll's version of the Las Vegas Raiders was aimless. From the onset of the offseason, he and John Spytek were not on the same page about whether the roster was in win-now mode or if the two were tasked with a rebuild. The result of that dysfunction was a 3-14 season and the No. 1 pick.

Oh, and a new head coach.

Klint Kubiak will now take over in Las Vegas in what is unequivocally a rebuild. Spytek made that clear during the hiring process, and now he and Kubiak see eye-to-eye on how to move this Raiders team forward. A massive turnaround won't happen overnight, but that is fine.

These two should be leading the Silver and Black for years to come, so patience will be necessary for everyone involved. Kubiak's comments regarding the approach to a rebuild will be a breath of fresh air for the fanbase. Finally, someone who is not stubborn or too ego-driven to buy into a long process.

Raiders' Klint Kubiak gives best possible answer about rebuild approach

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Kubiak was asked how he plans to balance the will to win with player development and helping to properly rebuild this team. His answer should excite the fanbase.

"Whether it's a rebuild, whether you're on a returning roster with Super Bowl aspirations, to me, the work doesn't change. Preparation doesn't change. Every team next year is going to start off undefeated at 0-0, so it doesn't change much," Kubiak said. "Obviously, it's what you identify your team needs in the offseason, player acquisition-wise. Once April 15 starts, we're all on the same plane."

Kubiak seems to clearly understand that the team's offseason acquisitions will dictate what phase they are in. But as a first-time head coach who feels like he has a long leash, he'll still attack every week the same way. The Raiders just need to actually give him that runway.

Carroll saw Spytek let all of the team's best defensive free agents walk and still felt like the team was in a window to compete. He still advocated for all of his older Seahawks players to come to Las Vegas, and he played them over the Raiders' young players. That won't happen with Kubiak.

He will be in lock-step with Spytek about where the roster is. But as a young coach, getting wins, at any juncture of the season, will be important to building the right culture. Next year shouldn't be a year that Raider Nation is hoping to tank and lose every possible game at the end of the year.

Whereas Las Vegas didn't have its quarterback or coach of the future in place last season, they should this year with Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza. Think the New Orleans Saints with Kellen Moore, who ripped off some wins at the end of the year with Tyler Shough. They set the foundation.

That is what next season will be about for the Raiders. Sure, teams turn things around quickly with a new coach and quarterback. Crazier things have happened. But 2026 should be about teaching the building how to win, and Kubiak will do that while still abiding by what Spytek does in the offseason.