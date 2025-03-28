The Las Vegas Raiders can go a lot of different ways in next month's draft. Sitting at No. 6 overall, they could trade up, trade down or just stay put. No move would be wrong in the moment. Overall, it's a great thing to have lots of options.

In some deference to head coach Pete Carroll favoring a run-oriented offense, and the Raiders lacking a running back who could be the workhorse to drive that philosophy, Ashton Jeanty is a very popular pick at No. 6 in mock drafts right now. But it's a deep running back class this year, while another huge void in the Raiders' offense is not as flush with high-end talent as some recent draft classes have been.

Coming out of the NFL Combine, Vic Tafur of The Athletic pointed to the Raiders seeking a No. 1 wide receiver in free agency or the draft.

"I think the new regime does not really view Jakobi Meyers as the number one guy. I think that they like him, but I think they clearly want a number one guy, a guy who can make the big plays, stretch the field a little bit,” Tafur said, on the Just Win podcast. “I think there are a lot of guys in the draft this year who can do that and there are some guys that are in free agency, so I think that will be a big thing they hit on is number one receiver.”

Free agency didn't offer a lot of good options for a No. 1 wide receiver. While the Raiders can and should still sign someone to bolster the depth chart, it's on toward the draft to find someone who fits that bill.

Raiders fill their biggest offensive void in PFF mock

ESPN's Matt Miller had the Raiders taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 6 overall in his new mock draft, with mention of the aforementioned deep running back class and "have you seen the Raiders wide receiver depth chart?"



Earlier this week, Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus also had the Raiders taking McMillan at No. 6 in his most recent mock.

"McMillan hauled 18 of 30 contested targets in 2024 while forcing 29 missed tackles after the catch."



"McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona's offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft."

Tetairoa McMillan since 2023:



🔴 35 contested catches (1st)

🔵 70 explosive receptions (1st) pic.twitter.com/7Rk857QmNs — PFF (@PFF) March 26, 2025

Some evaluators question McMillan's ability to separate, but the contested catch ability inherent with his size (6-foot-4) is matched by having enough "juice" (Miller's word) to make things happen after the catch. 70 explosive receptions over his last two college seasons (according to PFF) say McMillan is not just a contested catch maven.

It can be debated back and forth if running back or wide receiver is the biggest need for the Raiders on the offensive side of the ball heading into the draft. But McMillan is just the type of receiver they need are rightly seeking, so if he's there at No. 6 they may not be on the clock very long.