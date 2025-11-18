Raiders finally send former 5th-round pick packing after healthy scratch

The Las Vegas Raiders' secondary, just like nearly every position on the roster, has been a revolving door in the last three years. Of course, that is what happens when a new leadership tandem enters the building every year and tries to put its fingerprints on things.

Elite players like Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller survive these overhauls, but only a handful of others can say they have done the same. Typically, the remnants are players drafted by the franchise, as they are young and carry little financial commitment. Think Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker.

But, by and large, this roster is massively different from how it looked two years ago, and even from last season. Yet, safety Chris Smith II, a 2023 5th-round pick from Georgia, was a holdover through three different regimes despite not having a real defensive role under any of them.

Raiders waive 2023 fifth-round pick Chris Smith II

Well, on Tuesday, that finally changed, as Las Vegas announced that it was waiving the third-year safety. Smith was made a healthy scratch for Week 11's game against the Dallas Cowboys for the first time during the 2025 NFL season, so the writing was on the wall for him.

With quarterback Aidan O'Connell's practice window winding down, meaning that he is nearing his return from a broken wrist he sustained in the preseason, the Raiders had a decision to make: Part ways with O'Connell, or make room for him on the active roster.

Clearly, Las Vegas has chosen the latter, as O'Connell is likely to take Smith's spot. Plus, with the recent return of Lonnie Johnson Jr., a preseason darling at safety, and the emergence of Tristin McCollum, any chance of Smith finding a role in the Raiders' secondary was completely shattered.

RELATED: Troy Aikman said the quiet part out loud about Raiders’ lingering nightmare

Smith was a peculiar case, as he always hung around on the team's active roster, but never found a role on defense. Yes, he was a core special teamer, playing 623 such snaps over his nearly three-year stint with the team, but he only played 36 downs on defense in 36 NFL game appearances.

Of course, there is a chance that he clears waivers and ends up back in Las Vegas, as the Raiders also released tackle Leroy Watson IV from the practice squad. So, there is a spot for him. But as it stands right now, it seems like his time with the Silver and Black could be ending.

Now, all that remains from the Raiders' 2023 draft class is Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker and Aidan O'Connell. With nine total picks, including four on Day 2, it is clear that Las Vegas mostly whiffed on what could have been a foundational class for Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.