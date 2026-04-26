Raiders find long-term WR1 solution in way-too-early 2027 NFL mock draft

The 2026 NFL Draft was a rousing success for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did they find a franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, but they added a few nice offensive pieces to support him and gave first-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard every weapon that he could need.

While no draft is perfect, John Spytek and the front office have helped this team take another massive step in the right direction toward contention. Really, the only thing that Raider Nation wanted but didn't get in this year's class was a true No. 1 wide receiver-type to rely on for years.

So Las Vegas must either feel fairly confident in the group of pass-catchers that they already have on the roster, or have their sights set on next offseason to find that player. And in this way-too-early 2027 NFL mock draft, the Raiders find their long-term solution to this issue with Texas' Cam Coleman.

Las Vegas Raiders land Texas WR Cam Coleman in way-too-early 2027 mock draft

CBS Sports' Cooper Petagna released his 2027 mock draft the morning after this year's event concluded. Las Vegas has the sixth pick in this simulation, and after missing out on Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, who went No. 3 overall, Texas' Cam Coleman fell into their lap a few picks later.

"Following two seasons of high-level flashes paired with uneven play, the former five-star transferred from Auburn to Texas this offseason, joining forces with Manning in Austin. At 6-foot-3, Coleman brings elite field-stretching ability and the capacity to play above the rim, making his appeal easy to understand."

If Coleman was a bit inconsistent during his first two college seasons, it doesn't show on the stat sheet. He caught 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns as an 18-year-old freshman in the SEC, and improved to 56 catches for 708 yards and five scores as a 19-year-old sophomore.

But as with any young player, Coleman had some games where he disappeared for Auburn's offense, and some games where he was simply unguardable. The talent is obviously there, but the hope is that a move to Texas, which has produced several solid NFL wideouts in recent years, is beneficial for him.

Coleman will turn 20 just before his junior year, which means that, if he enters the 2027 NFL Draft, he would be a freshly 21-year-old rookie. Players who are younger when drafted tend to pan out well in the professional ranks because the early exposure allows them to develop as their body does, too.

This year will be critical for Coleman, as he has all the physical tools to be a difference-maker in the NFL. At 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds with 4.42 speed, he can be both an "X" receiver that is the focal point and wins contested catches, but he can also play that "Z" role and burn pass defensive backs.

Early player comparisons for him are George Pickens and Brian Thomas Jr., which is elite company for the young player to be in. His overall athleticism and explosiveness make him hard to challenge on jump balls and in the red zone, and Coleman's route tree is already very developed as well.

Yes, he can simply beat college defensive backs with speed and/or by outjumping them and reeling in passes with his wide catch radius. But Coleman can actually separate and play through contact as well, and he is equally as deadly as a YAC threat when he finally gets the ball in his hands.

His ability to make catches outside of his frame and win jump balls aligns perfectly with Mendoza's skill set, and that is the most important thing in Las Vegas right now. Plus, he would bring a different element to the Silver and Black's wide receiver room, and diversity is critical for an offense.

Where he needs to improve is in doing the little things that a scouting department like the Raiders' and a coaching staff like Klint Kubiak's won't let go unnoticed. Coleman doesn't play with consistent effort as a run-blocker, and he'll drop passes that he should have hauled in (7 in the last two seasons).

He also sustained a shoulder injury last year, which probably hurt his production and explained some of his mid-season drops in 2025. So, Coleman needs to prove that he is fully healed from that and that there are no long-term issues for him as a result of the injury.

A year at Texas playing with Arch Manning and under Steve Sarkisian should help him clean things up a bit. Coleman is an incredible wide receiver prospect that Las Vegas should already have its eyes on, as he could be the long-term No. 1 wideout that the Raiders and their fanbase have been waiting for.