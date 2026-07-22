Raiders find themselves on both sides of NFL's most iconic plays in history

If you wanted a crash course on some of the most defining plays in Raiders history, you have come to the right place. The Silver and Black, whether in Oakland, Los Angeles or Las Vegas, have been an iconic franchise since their inception, with no shortage of marquee moments or notable characters.

Diving into every legendary, pioneering or heartbreaking moment that the Raiders have provided their fans would take eons. Books exist about all the classic moments, and I highly recommend that you read them. But a recent list from FanSided.com has inspired us to take a quick snapshot for you.

FanSided's Cody Williams compiled the 50 most iconic plays in the history of the league, and the Raiders were, of course, well-represented. But not every snap will bring up good memories for The Nation. The Silver and Black find themselves on both sides of some watershed NFL moments.

Most iconic moments in NFL history that Raider Nation will cherish

Williams' first mention of the Raiders on this list is the iconic "Ghost to the Post" play, which occurred in the 1977 NFL playoffs. John Madden's fearsome Oakland team needed some heroics to send the game into overtime and eventually take down a loaded Baltimore Colts squad.

41. Ghost to the Post

"The play itself, in which Ken Stabler delivered a dart to Dave "The Ghost" Casper to set up a game-tying field goal, is exceptional. However, the moment and the game elevate it as well as the Raiders-Colts Divisional playoff game that went to double overtime is one of the NFL's greatest games of all time."

The next iconic Raiders moment on this list came in the following season, as the Silver and Black took down their bitter rival San Diego Chargers on a play that wouldn't be allowed in today's NFL. But hey, rules are rules, and the Silver and Black would do anything to beat the Bolts.

38. The Holy Roller

"Part of 'The Holy Roller' being on this list is because of the controversy around the play itself. However, it's undeniably one of the most fun moments and plays in NFL history. The fact that Ken Stabler fumbled the ball forward into a game-winning touchdown recovery led to a rule change by the league, which is why it stands the test of time."

Up next was a play from a Raider who didn't last too long in the NFL, but whose legacy and folklore loom large in the league and organization. Bo Jackson escaped the Seahawks' defense for a 91-yard touchdown jaunt on Monday Night Football, and his teammates all followed him into the tunnel.

30. Bo Jackson’s 91-Yard TD Run Down the Tunnel

"Maybe the two most famous football plays that ended with the player running into the tunnel belong to Forrest Gump and Bo Jackson. The legend of Jackson is unmatched in pro spots, but it's runs like this when he completely annihilated the defense that really add to the mythos of the Raiders running back."

Taking down Don Shula's Miami Dolphins was no easy task, but that's precisely what the Raiders did in 1974. It wasn't without some more heroics, though, as Ken Stabler and Clarence Davis put on their capes and led the Silver and Black to a playoff victory in the next iconic play on this list.

Shoutout to Phil Villapiano, too, who clinched the game with an interception after the iconic "Sea of Hands" play.

19. The Sea of Hands

"With John Madden on the sidelines, the Raiders were nearing the end of the line in an AFC Divisional Round game against Don Shula's vaunted Dolphins. But the Raiders prevailed thanks to this unbelievable throw and catch from Ken Stabler to Clarence Davis that, frankly, I'm still not sure how the Raiders running back came down with in the end zone."

The most iconic moment for the Raiders on this list checks in at No. 17, that being Marcus Allen's 74-yard rushing touchdown in Super Bowl XVIII. After almost getting brought down for a loss, Allen ran for the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history at the time, a record that stood for over 30 years.

17. Marcus Allen’s 74-yard Touchdown

"Marcus Allen's 74-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XVIII simply doesn't get talked about nearly enough. This would've been an iconic NFL run regardless of the moment, but to completely embarrass the Washington defense with a dominant run on the biggest stage elevates the gravity of the play itself."

Raiders fans may need to shield their eyes from several iconic NFL plays

Somehow, the Tuck Rule play itself did not end up on this list. But Raider Nation still got a brutal reminder of it when Williams included Adam Vinatieri's two game-defining made field goals, both of which came after Tom Brady's fumble that never was.

25. Adam Vinatieri’s Tuck Rule Game Kick

"Obviously, the 2002 AFC Divisional Round game between the Patriots and Raiders in the snow is best known for the Tuck Rule. But let's not forget the icy performance of Adam Vinatieri to step up in those conditions and blast to tie the game and force overtime, which was set up by the controversial ruling. That in itself shouldn't discredit the moment from New England's iconic kicker, though."

No list of iconic NFL moments would be complete without... that one.

1. The Immaculate Reception

"Sometimes the ball just bounces your way. The Immaculate Reception is the ultimate example of exactly that, as the ball bounced right into Franco Harris' waiting arms, which he then took for a touchdown to give the Steelers the win in the 1972 Divisional Playoff game."

It was an incomplete pass. That's all I have to say.

Iconic Raiders plays and moments left off the list

No fan of the Silver and Black is going to argue with the Tuck Rule play being left off the list. But they may have a bone to pick with Willie Brown's pick-six of Fran Tarkenton in Super Bowl XI being excluded, which stood as the longest interception return for a touchdown in Super Bowl history for 32 years.

And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the Divine Interception, a play in which the Raiders, with only 10 players on the field, intercepted a pass in the final seconds to beat the Houston Texans the day after Al Davis passed away. That 11th player was Al himself, and you can't convince me otherwise.

All told, being involved in seven of the most iconic plays in NFL history is exactly why the Raiders are who they are. And it's a good thing that five of them were in their favor. Here's to the Raiders being on the right side of more legendary moments in this great league.