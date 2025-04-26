The Las Vegas Raiders have hit the ground running in their first draft under new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.

After landing Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round, the new regime added TCU wideout Jack Bech and Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter with the next two picks. All three of these players are expected to be Week 1 starters.

In the latter half of Round 3, the team added two more solid pieces in Texas Tech guard Caleb Rogers and William & Mary swing tackle Charles Grant. Neither of these players are shoo-ins for the starting lineup, but they'll have every chance to compete for a job this offseason.

Raiders' first Day 3 selection could not be any clearer

With Day 3 rapidly approaching, the Raiders still have six selections to make in the later rounds of the event. They'll first be on the clock with the No. 108 selection in the fourth round, and their choice could not be any clearer.

Las Vegas needs to secure an exciting backup with high-end potential, and they should take Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

Not only did Howard win a National Championship this season for the Buckeyes under (now Raiders) offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, but he has the ideal frame to be a bruising dual-threat quarterback in the NFL.

Howard completed an absurd 74.0% of his passes during his final year of college football, throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also added 226 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, making him an enticing succession plan for Geno Smith.

While his on-field workout at the NFL combine was a bit erratic, he still earned a high grade for his overall performance. Howard has tons of upside that he can tap into and he would be a quick study in Coach Kelly's offense.

Current backup Aidan O'Connell has been rumored to be a trade chip during the NFL Draft, as he has no ties to the current regime. While he has played well at times for the Silver and Black, a new era is here, and that starts with getting an exciting backup quarterback who has a high ceiling.