Raiders first-half awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, and more
By Levi Dombro
Defensive MVP: Maxx Crosby
Although he's been quiet for a few weeks and even missed a game, Crosby still brings home the first half of the season's defensive MVP award.
He is tied for ninth in the NFL with 6.5 sacks and is second in the league in tackles for loss, trailing only Trey Hendrickson, who has played two more games than he has.
Crosby's gravity on the field cannot go unnoticed, as he sees every double team and chip possible but still finds ways to wreck games.
The edge rusher also has four passes defended on the year and is top-15 among edge rushers in solo tackles with 17. He has made a living off of being equally effective against the rush as he is at getting to the quarterback.
Just imagine what Crosby could be doing if Malcolm Koonce was healthy on the opposite side of the line from him and Christian Wilkins had not spent most of the year hurt as well. These three were poised to be a dynamic duo but injuries have plagued their efforts.
Still, Crosby is getting it done for the Silver and Black and is the team's best defensive player through nine games.