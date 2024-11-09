Raiders first-half awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, and more
By Levi Dombro
Least Valuable Player: Andre James
This award is not quite as fun.
James has been a stalwart on the Raiders' offensive line for the last six seasons but his play in 2024 has been incredibly poor.
Las Vegas has been completely incapable of running the ball between the tackles and up the middle all season long.
Although they had a new combination of players on the offensive line to pair with a new (now fired) position coach in James Cregg, no improvement has been shown all season.
To boot, James has been leveled on a series of rushing attempts up the middle and has been solely responsible for the stalling of multiple drives due to the lack of push he's able to create on the inside.
According to PFF, he has earned a grade of 54.6 this season, which makes him the weakest link on the Raiders' starting offensive line.
With Jackson Power-Johnson making the move to center in the game before the bye week, the writing could be on the wall for James. Maybe the team will run with younger players for the remainder of the season and cut ties with James in the offseason.