Raiders first-half awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, and more

Which Las Vegas players have stood out -- both good and bad -- through the first half of the 2024 season?

By Levi Dombro

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams / Ric Tapia/GettyImages
Biggest Underperformer: Zamir White

Expectations were high for Zamir White heading into the preseason, but it turns out that his four-game stretch to end the 2023 campaign was a bit of fool's gold.

After the team let Josh Jacobs walk in free agency, the idea was that White would take the reins as the team's bellcow back. Head coach Antonio Pierce made it clear before the season that he wanted to establish the run early and often and control the time of possession.

That has not been the case at all.

White lost his starting job to Alexander Mattison after two fumbles in the first four weeks, and has averaged under three yards per carry on the season.

In seven contests, he only has 174 rushing yards and a single touchdown, and he has not broken a big run all season.

Compared to his four-game stretch to end the season last year, to say he has been an underperformer or a disappointment is an understatement.

