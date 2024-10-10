Raiders first-quarter awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, and more
By Levi Dombro
The first quarter of the 2024 NFL season is complete for the Las Vegas Raiders.
It feels like yesterday that the draft was happening and the team was headed down to Costa Mesa for training camp, but in the blink of an eye, the first five games are over and done with.
The season began with a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the team quickly rebounded in a come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Then in Week 3, the team had the wind taken out of their sails after a blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers in an embarassing home opener. Once again, the following week they bounced back with a comeback victory against the Cleveland Browns before getting toppled by the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
What a rollercoaster ride it's been through those first five contests, as the team's lack of consistency has made it impossible to know exactly what the Raiders game plan should be going forward.
Las Vegas has no real identity on either side of the ball at this point and has struggled to play complementary football this season outside of just a few small stretches. But five games is enough of a sample size to hand out some awards.
Here's who earned Raiders honors through the first quarter of the season.