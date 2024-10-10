Raiders first-quarter awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, and more
Which Las Vegas players have stood out -- both good and bad -- through the first quarter of the 2024 season?
By Levi Dombro
Offensive MVP: TE Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers was the obvious choice as he is not only the Raiders' best offensive player, but he is arguably the best tight end in the league right now.
He ranks 10th in the league in catches and 17th in receiving yards, both of which rank first among all tight ends in the NFL.
According to PFF's rating system, he is both the league's highest-rated rookie and highest-rated tight end. He has been nothing short of dominant and the entire league has noticed.
Bowers leads the Raiders in catches, yards, big plays, and yards after catch in addition to having the longest play from scrimmage for Las Vegas this year. He is also tied for the team lead in targets, touchdown catches, and first downs.
He is the present and future of this offense.