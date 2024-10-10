Raiders first-quarter awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, and more
Which Las Vegas players have stood out -- both good and bad -- through the first quarter of the 2024 season?
By Levi Dombro
Defensive MVP: Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby is the easy choice on the defensive side of the ball.
While the unit has underperformed compared to their preseason expectations, Crosby is still the centerpiece of the Raiders' best side of the ball.
Through five games, he has 5.0 sacks, which leads the team by a mile despite missing a contest and playing injured another.
He also leads the team in tackles for loss with seven, and leads the defensive line in tackles per game. Crosby also has two pass deflections this season.
His sack numbers are fifth most in the league and he has the second most tackles for loss in the NFL as well.
Crosby is the heartbeat of the Raiders defense and will continue to be for his whole career. Let's hope he stays healthy the entire year.