Raiders first-quarter awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, and more
By Levi Dombro
Least Valuable Player: Zamir White
I'm no hater of Zamir White, and with a different blocking scheme, I think he could be very good and match his production from the final weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
But this season, White has not gotten the job done.
White is only averaging 38.0 yards per game on the ground, but it is not due to a lack of volume. He runs the ball over 12 times per game, and has only managed 3.1 yards per carry.
In 49 rushes, he has only converted three first downs and has a long rush of 17 yards.
Not only this, but he has fumbled the ball twice, both of which came at pivotal points in the game. One was returned for a touchdown and almost spoiled the Raiders' Week 4 win.
He has the second-lowest yards per carry on the team (ahead of Jakobi Meyers, who has one rush for three yards) and three players on the Raiders have contributed a longer rush this season than White has.
White missed the Week 5 contest against the Broncos but may not have his starting job back if he returns for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.