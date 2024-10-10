Raiders first-quarter awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, and more
By Levi Dombro
Biggest Underperformer: Tyree Wilson
Wilson has not been playing poorly, especially lately, but the Raiders and their fans expected more of a second-year jump from the former seventh-overall pick.
After it was announced that Malcolm Koonce would be out for the season after suffering a knee injury before Week 1, all eyes were on Wilson to step up and take his place.
But that has not happened, at least not so far.
Wilson has shown promise in the run game, using his long arms to clog holes and get run stops, but he has not been able to recreate Koonce's pass rush prowess thus far.
Wilson has not recorded a sack or a tackle for loss yet this season, and only has four total tackles. He did miss a game, and it is not all about the stats, but he has to play better if the Raiders want their defense to get to the next level.
It's not easy filling the shoes of someone like Koonce, but Wilson hasn't even been in the ballpark.