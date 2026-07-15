Raiders' first-year coach holds the keys to outperforming projected win total

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an embarrassing 3-14 season that left many in Raider Nation stressed. The only beneficial outcome of the disastrous year was the team landing the number one pick in the draft, which led them to find their potential franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza.

John Spytek had plenty of cap space to make moves during free agency as well. He upgraded the linebacker position by adding free agents Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. The biggest signing was Tyler Linderbaum, who brings stability to the offensive line and is one of the best centers in football.

With the Maxx Crosby trade voided and a new head coach, Klint Kubiak, the Raiders may be destined for improvement in 2026. Of course, the town of Las Vegas isn't too high on the franchise. The odds market doesn't see much of a bump, with the Raiders' win total at 5.5, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Defensive improvement will be key to Raiders crushing their projected win total

Where the Raiders have struggled mightily since their last playoff win, though, is on defense. It has been a whole lot of ugly when it comes to allowing big plays and missing easy tackles. With new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard leading the way, a fresh young mind could surprise the league.

Leonard has led the defensive line since 2023, which was the season that Malcolm Koonce and Maxx Crosby wreaked havoc on the quarterback. According to PFF, they combined for 146 pressures and had 22.5 sacks between them.

It was a great season for Adam Butler as well, who recorded 5.0 sacks, helping the Raiders field their first defense to finish top 10 in points allowed since 2002. If they can rekindle that flame in 2026 and beyond, then they can reach six wins. That doesn't feel unattainable.

The Raiders also massively upgraded the secondary in the draft, brought back Eric Stokes in free agency, and added veteran Taron Johnson via trade. Kwity Paye is a depth piece on the defensive line who could make an impact in the run game and can bring pressure from the edge as well.

Kubiak’s offense will work its magic throughout the year, with him always finding ways to exploit defensive matchups. That’s why hitting the over on the win total will depend on how quickly the defense grows under Leonard in his first year as the defensive coordinator.

There won't be high expectations for the Silver and Black heading into the season, but this team could surprise the NFL. Raider Nation would simply be happy if the team displays that it can be competitive week to week after such a disappointing 2025 season.