Raiders focus on best player available in this 7-round mock draft

As we head further into free agency, the Raiders have been active but fiscally responsible in their approach to the whole affair. They have focused on short term deals with veteran players at key positions rather than swinging for the fences with big names like some of the other desperate teams in the NFL.

This approach has helped bandage some massive holes on the roster with the departure of players like Robert Spillane and Trevon Moehrig but still leaves some big question marks up and down the depth chart. Along with the free agent moves, the Raiders addressed the biggest question at the top of the roster by trading for Geno Smith and making it official once free agency opened for real.

With the Raiders looking for solid veterans on short term deals to fill needs, we assume that they will be looking for blue chippers in the draft rather than drafting for need. This approach is what allowed them to get All Pro tight end Brock Bowers last year and it is often the suggested approach to roster construction for rebuilding teams.

Keeping that best player available approach in mind we have gone into this mock draft simply drafting the best player as listed in our Pro Football Network mock draft simulator. This means that regardless of position and current need in Las Vegas, we will draft the best player left on the board. The only rule is that we will not double up on a position to avoid drafting 5 defensive tackles or whatever the case may be.

Let’s jump into this “best player available” mock draft!