Raiders focus on best player available in this 7-round mock draft

222. Tyler Batty EDGE | BYU

We end the draft with our first pass rusher and continue to build up the defensive line with Tyler Batty of BYU. Batty is a versatile defensive lineman that can play both end and tackle thanks to his size and strength at 6-6 and 271lbs.

None of Batty’s combine measurables stand out particularly but he is a solid athlete for his size and plays the game with a high motor and tons of energy. His combination of relentless effort and pass rush technique makes him a scheme fit wherever he ends up and he can be a great complement to an already talented unit.

Batty’s stock has him as a day 3 pick because of his lack of elite athleticism and a lack of explosion off the snap. He is not a world beater, and we would be surprised if he becomes a starter, but he could be a great rotational defensive lineman that can play multiple roles and provide some pass rush spark off the bench.