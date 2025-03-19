Raiders focus on best player available in this 7-round mock draft

6. Mason Graham DT | Michigan

We start our best player available draft by grabbing a player that many have mocked to the Raiders anyway in Mason Graham. The defensive tackle out of Michigan is the top interior defensive lineman in the draft and is likely going to be a top 10 pick.

The Raiders have the makings of a great defensive line and adding a player like Graham to a unit that has Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby, and Malcolm Koonce could be a recipe for defensive dominance. Graham is incredibly strong and agile for a guy his size (6-4, 300lbs) and he plays with great leverage and technique.

All the “weaknesses” to his game listed by scouts are things that can be coached up such as playing too high at times and not having a full arsenal of pass rush moves. Both of those things can be improved with the right coaching and players around him and he can be an instant difference maker on the defensive unit.