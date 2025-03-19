Raiders focus on best player available in this 7-round mock draft

37. Nick Emmanwori S | South Carolina

It seems silly to take a safety after signing Isaiah Pola-Mao to an extension and bringing in Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson, but we are focusing on BPA and not need. So, with that we take Nick Emmanwori out of South Carolina who looks like a special player that might not even be available at this point come April.

Emmanwori is a freak athlete at 6-3 and 220lbs and all his combine numbers were fantastic. He ran a 4.38 40, jumped 43 inches in the vert, and leapt 138 inches in the broad jump, all good enough for 96th percentile or better. His broad jump was so good it was actually in the 100th percentile for his position.

The South Carolina star brings a great level of physicality to the game and his combination of size and speed has him shooting up draft boards. He is versatile enough to where he can line up as a deep safety because of his speed but can also lay the wood in the box because of his strength. Emmanwori is exactly the kind of versatile playmaker that Patrick Graham craves for his defense.