Raiders focus on best player available in this 7-round mock draft

213. Robbie Ouzts TE | Alabama

It seems a bit silly to draft a tight end when you have Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, but rules are rules, and we are taking the best player available here. You also can never have too much talent at this position and Robbie Ouzts fits the bill as a versatile and powerful player.

Ouzts measures in at 6-3 and 274lbs and is one of the strongest players at the position group which he showed off with 26 reps on the bench press at the combine. The Alabama star can function as a receiver but prefers to mix it up with the big boys as an inline blocking tight end. He can essentially function as an additional offensive lineman in short yardage situations and can line up at full back as well.

If the Raiders are going to make the transition to a power running football team under Pete Carroll, then having a player like Ouzts on the roster is a fantastic addition. He was one of the best lead blockers in the SEC and could pair very well with Cam Skattebo who we selected earlier in the draft.