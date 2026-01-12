Raiders' franchise legend says Mark Davis doesn't reach out to solicit his input

Their recent lack of success aside, few NFL franchises have a legacy like the Las Vegas Raiders do. That has included an embrace of former players that feels rare in professional sports, but the Silver and Black appreciate and take care of their alumni like no other.

One of those franchise legends, Hall of Fame wideout Tim Brown, was onYahoo Sports Daily on Wednesday. Host Jason Fitzgerald asked Brown how involved he has been with the Raiders, and if he has been leaned on at all to help fix a culture that has been broken since his final season in 2003.

"Unfortunately, not much at all, man,” Brown said. “I don’t get any phone calls, and that bothers me a little bit. Certainly, it does, because I know the fan base listens to me still. If I say something, they’re going to react to it, but it is what it is.”

“Unfortunately, Mark [Davis] was there early in my career, then he was away, and I never saw Mark again until his dad passed away," Brown said. "So all those years, we really didn’t have a connection. He has a better connection with other guys, Charles Woodson, and guys like that, which is great.”

Has Mark Davis truly alienated Tim Brown from being involved with the Raiders?

Brown made it clear that he's not looking for a job with the team. But it just seems like he wants a connection with the franchise that he spent most of his gold jacket career with. And yet, it just isn't there for whatever reason.

"Every time I’m around him, I try to let him know, ‘I love the Raiders and always will love the Raiders,'” Brown said. “If I can do something, I’m here, but I don’t want a job, though, brother. I’m not trying [to get a job].’ I think from that standpoint, he knows I’ll do whatever he needs me to do to help the team.”

Fitzgerald framed his question to Brown in reference to Al Davis, who famously leaned on a lot of people when he made decisions, and how Mark Davis does the same. But when Al was the Raiders' owner, the organization never had a "too many cooks in the kitchen" feel. The buck ultimately stopped with him on everything.

Mark Davis has fostered a chaotic feel to things throughout his time as the Raiders' principal owner, and the results on the field have reflected that. That chaotic feel has arguably never been worse than it is now.

Tom Brady has been given a significant voice in football matters, despite being a minority owner and part-time presence due to his other obligations, and it seems no one knows who to answer to. That is a significant issue.

The idea of alienating one of the Raiders' franchise legends would have Al Davis rolling over in his grave, and Brown's initial response to Fitzgerald would make it seem like he is being alienated. That is no way to treat "Touchdown Timmy Brown."

While the full extent of his comments makes it seem like he'd just like to get a phone call more often, Mark Davis simply isn't doing that. Whether Davis should solicit Brown's input on anything related to the Raiders on a football decision level is a different matter.

But Brown would clearly like to have his voice heard, and Mark Davis currently isn't hearing it.