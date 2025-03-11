Raiders free agency recap: Everything you need to know from Day 1

The Las Vegas Raiders had several major roster decisions to make this offseason under new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. Changes were needed for the Silver and Black after a 4-13 campaign in 2024, and the team's new regime is already bringing them.

Not only were 27 players from last season's roster set to hit free agency this offseason, but star defensive end Maxx Crosby also needed a new contract. Luckily, Spytek came to terms with Crosby last week and gave him a much-deserved three-year, $106.5 million extension.

The new brass in Las Vegas also re-signed safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and defensive tackle Adam Butler before free agency officially began on Monday and kept edge rusher Charles Snowden on a cheap deal as well. Veteran free agent guard Alex Cappa was signed to a two-year deal, and Spytek also traded a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith on Friday, reuniting him with coach Carroll.

Simply put, Spytek and Carroll were busy in the last few weeks attempting to turn this Raiders team around. However, the news kept coming on Monday as the legal tampering period of free agency officially began.

Las Vegas Raiders Monday free agency decisions

Las Vegas, like every other team, lost several key starters in the open market but also signed a handful of potentially game-changing players. Below is a list of the Raiders players who signed with another team on Monday.

Robert Spillane - New England Patriots (3 years, $33-37.5 million)

Tre'Von Moehrig - Carolina Panthers (3 years, $51-60 million)

Nate Hobbs - Green Bay Packers (4 years, $48 million)

All three of these players leaving was a tough blow for Las Vegas, as many felt that at least one of them was going to re-sign with the team. Spillane seemed like the most likely one from the group, but most thought that either Moehrig or Hobbs would remain a Raider as well, but ultimately, neither did.

The contracts were hefty for each of these players, and due to the weak nature of this free agency class, other teams were more willing to overspend than Las Vegas was. Spytek has never been the main decision-maker for a franchise before, but he looked like a seasoned veteran on Monday by refusing to budge on his contract parameters.

Though Spytek did a majority of his work before the free agency period officially began, he also made a few moves on Monday that should pay great dividends for the franchise.

Malcolm Koonce (Re-sign) - 1 year, $12 million

Jeremy Chinn (from Washington Commanders) - 2 years, $16 million

Re-signing Malcolm Koonce, especially after losing Spillane, Moehrig and Hobbs, was a pivotal decision by the new regime. When healthy, Koonce is one of the most underrated pass rushers in the league and the team got him on a cheap, prove-it deal for 2025.

Chinn is a sneaky-good signing, especially at that price, and fits the mold of a typical Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks, Legion of Boom-type defensive back. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Chinn is one of the biggest and easily the most athletic free safety in the league and should have no problem matching Moehrig's 2024 production at a cheaper price point.

Of the Raiders' top five free agents who were set to become available this offseason, the team retained two of them (Butler and Koonce) and refused to overpay for the other three. The team also extended their best defensive player in Maxx Crosby and found a potentially franchise-altering quarterback in Geno Smith last week.

Solid signings like Isaiah Pola-Mao, Charles Snowden and Alex Cappa should also have a great impact on the team, and none of their contracts break the bank. For his first big week in the public eye as a general manager, John Spytek has done an excellent job of being patient and seeking out value. If this is how he and Carroll intend to run the team, Raider Nation should be excited.