The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base are used to being neglected by the NFL when it comes to matters of scheduling.

No matter how good the Silver and Black are, they never play as many primetime games as Raider Nation would like, and the league always finds a way to put the team at a disadvantage.

For the first time in recent memory, however, Las Vegas' schedule actually turned out quite well in 2025. The rotating list of opponents surprisingly fell in the team's favor, and no antics were seemingly pulled to make the Raiders' life any harder than it needs to be this year.

Raiders’ full 2025 schedule reveal delivers a deceivingly easy road

In addition to their six games against the AFC West, the Raiders will take on the AFC South, NFC East, Bears, Browns and Patriots. Below is the entire schedule, week-by-week.

At first glance, it looks like the team has several formidable foes on the docket. However, their strength of schedule is firmly in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the NFL. They also travel less miles than any other team in their division, which is a distinct advantage.

Having a bye in Week 8 is perfect as well, because it basically splits the season in half. An early or late bye week always makes the season drag on one end or the other, but this provides the team with an opportunity to get healthy right in the middle of the season.

Another advantage is that the Raiders only play one set of back-to-back games on the road, otherwise the schedule rotates between home and away.

RELATED: Raiders given subtle but crucial 2025 schedule advantage by NFL

Las Vegas also has two relatively easy stretches that come in key parts of the season. After an initial two-week test against the Chargers and Commanders, the Raiders play two out of three games at home. Their opponents are the Bears, Colts and Titans, none of whom made the playoffs last year.

After the bye week, the Silver and Black have a great schedule as well. They take on the Jaguars at home before traveling to Denver for a Thursday Night Football matchup, then they play back-to-back home games against the Cowboys and Browns. Only one of these teams made the playoffs last season, and anything can happen in primetime against Denver.

There are some brutal stretches for the Raiders near the end of the season. However, if they can take advantage of their deceivingly easy schedule early on, they may be perfectly situated to make a playoff push, no matter who they play late in the year.