Raiders’ full list of 2026 opponents confirmed as franchise turns the page

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to quickly close the page on what has been a disappointing 2025 campaign. Although it ended on a high note, earning the No. 1 pick next April and defeating the Kansas City Chiefs to snap an 11-game AFC West losing streak, it was a 3-14 season nonetheless.

Of course, the NFL does its best to maintain a semblance of parity, as not only do the worst teams get the best picks in the NFL Draft, but they also face a slightly weaker slate of opponents than their divisional and conference counterparts the following year.

With the regular season over, Raiders fans don't have much to do but cheer against the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos in the playoffs. They can also begin to look forward to the future, as after Sunday's games were completed, Las Vegas learned exactly who they'll be playing in 2026.

Raiders' 2026 home opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Raiders' 2026 road opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

Of course, the Raiders will face off against each of their divisional opponents at home and on the road, as they do every year. Las Vegas also has the tough task of facing the AFC East and the NFC West, which boast a combined five playoff teams this year.

Some easier opponents are on the schedule, however, as the Raiders have the benefit of playing the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, all of which finished last in their respective divisions as well.

The schedule for the 2026 NFL season will come out in mid-May. Raider Nation will then start planning out trips to games and figuring out exactly how the league will screw them, as they did this year, by giving them brutal rest disadvantages and tough stretches at pivotal junctures.

Las Vegas only has eight home games and nine away games next year, as opposed to having the inverse this year. Road matches against the Patriots and 49ers will be no joke, and hosting teams like the Bills, Rams and Seahawks is no easy task, either, in addition to six games against the AFC West.

Nine of Las Vegas' 17 games will take place against teams that made the playoffs this year, so the Raiders have their work cut out for them heading into the 2026 NFL season. It certainly can't be much worse, but let's hope things actually go a lot better, for once.