Raiders gave up on this signing too soon (and they might regret it)

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is almost unrecognizable from a season ago. New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll parted ways with six of the seven Week 1 starters in the linebacker and cornerback rooms, marking a new era for the Silver and Black.

While the new regime found suitable replacements for Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, the team still has a lingering question mark at cornerback. That is because the Raiders parted ways with two of the team's three starters from last season, and Jakorian Bennett is running with the second team.

Nate Hobbs was able to sign a lucrative contract in free agency, but Jack Jones was waived before the draft and has yet to end up on an NFL roster. He is likely to find a home before the season begins, but one could argue that the Raiders gave up on him too soon and could live to regret it.

Raiders may come to regret releasing Jack Jones

Jones was all over the place during his second season with the Raiders, as he gave up eight touchdowns during the 2024 campaign, according to Pro Football Reference. However, he also had three interceptions and a touchdown of his own, as well as 16 passes defended.

His ball skills are undeniable, but it was his gambling mentality that held him back and allowed opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers to punish him. Although a coach like Pete Carroll seems like the perfect teacher for a player like Jones, with a high level of talent in need of a mental shift.

Carroll does like his wide cornerbacks to fit a certain mold, and at just 5-foot-11 with 30 and 3/4-inch arms, Jones falls way outside of that. However, the Silver and Black still need a solution in the slot, where size is not as crucial, and Jones should have at least been given a chance to compete for it.

The combination of Jakorian Bennett, Darien Porter, Eric Stokes and Decamerion Richardson will be a more sound group without Jones in the fold, but Darnay Holmes being the projected starter in the slot could be a bit worrisome. He has certainly had his moments, but lacks the experience needed.

Perhaps Jones did not fit the new culture in Las Vegas, and Raider Nation always felt that his fate was tied to that of Antonio Pierce's. It is unlikely that he was ever going to develop into a top-flight defensive back in the NFL, but if any coach could have helped him get there, it was Carroll.

While the door is not officially closed on Jones returning to the Raiders, it would be almost unprecedented for him to be re-signed. However, if Las Vegas' cornerback room struggles like most expect it to, there will be plenty of people saying the team gave up on Jones too quickly.