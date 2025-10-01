Raiders get huge update on recently injured player's availability vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to a 1-3 start to the season. While they entered the year expected to field one of the worst defenses in the league, that has hardly been the case.

Although the unit ranks just 22nd in scoring defense and 21st in total yards allowed, those numbers are skewed by an awful performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. They did allow 25 points to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but that was largely due to the offense putting them in bad positions, as 16 of those points came when their opponents' drives started in Raiders territory.

Las Vegas almost completely revamped its secondary in the offseason, opting to bring in several low-risk, high-reward options. One of those moves that has paid off was the addition of Eric Stokes, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal. The cornerback suffered a knee injury late in the Week 4 loss, however, leaving his status for this weekend's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts up in the air.

Raiders get positive news on Eric Stokes ahead of Colts matchup

Stokes has easily been the best cornerback on the Raiders' roster through the first four weeks of the season. His 63.6 Pro Football Focus grade trails only Darien Porter, who has posted a 75.7 grade, but played just 33 defensive snaps, 12.9% of the total snaps. Meanwhile, Kyu Blu Kelly and Darnay Holmes have posted 57.0 and 49.8 grades, respectively.

Silver & Black Sports Network's Jesse Merrick shared an update on Stokes' availability, tweeting:

"#Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Eric Stokes told them he’s fine, but they want to take it easy on him early in the week," Merrick wrote. "Good sign for their starting CB."

Stokes was also on the field during Wednesday's practice, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden, who tweeted:

"#Raiders TE Michael Mayer (concussion) and CB Eric Stokes (knee) are practicing," McFadden wrote.

All signs point to Stokes being available to play in Sunday's matchup, which will bode well for Las Vegas. The Colts rank fourth in the league in passing yards with six players over the 100-yard mark threshold.

While tight end Tyler Warren and running back Jonathan Taylor are a part of that group, Indianapolis has four wide receivers who can provide the Raiders with problems. Michael Pittman leads the way while Alec Pierce, who appears set to return from a concussion that sidelined him in Week 4, Adonai Mitchell and Josh Downs are also threats in the passing game.

Indianapolis has gotten off to a 3-1 start due to an elite offense that ranks fourth in scoring and third in total yards. While stopping Taylor, the league's leading rusher, may prove difficult, having Stokes back in the lineup can help make the Colts' offense one-dimensional.

