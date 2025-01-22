Raiders get rave reviews for landing John Spytek as GM

The Las Vegas Raiders made their first big move of the offseason on Wednesday morning when Ian Rapoport announced that the team was expected to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive John Spytek to be their next general manager.

Although the team missed out on their top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, they were successful in adding Spytek, who was the team's top target for GM throughout the process.

Raiders owner Mark Davis employed the help of legendary NFL quarterback and minority owner Tom Brady to fill the team's two vacancies, and Brady was the main catalyst in recruiting Spytek. The two men were teammates on the football team at the University of Michigan and teamed up once again in Tampa Bay in 2020, even winning Super Bowl LV together.

It looks like a good hire on paper, and his track record surely supports his moving up through the executive ranks.

For once, Raiders fans and media members are not alone in thinking this, as the move drew praise across the league.

Current broadcaster and former Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland had the following to say about Spytek:

Earned, can’t wait to see what he does. One of the finest eyes of talent I’ve ever talked to. Now comes the biggest decisions of his career. Coach and quarterback https://t.co/i6s6snZic4 — Booger (@ESPNBooger) January 22, 2025

Allegedly, one of Spytek's best attributes was his ability to spot talent, and McFarland confirms that notion here. While the Raiders are not devoid of talent, surely Spytek can bolster the roster of a team that only won four games a year ago.

Greg Auman has covered the NFL for quite some time working for FOX Sports, with most of his efforts revolving around the NFC South. He had the following to say:

Great hire. Spytek has been a central part of the Bucs being one of the NFL's most homegrown rosters -- great success in the draft, smart choices in free agency. He's been ready to run a team of his own for a few years now. https://t.co/2l3sIwoVAv — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 22, 2025

This compliment sounds simple, but the Raiders have recently endured the GM tenures of Mike Mayock and Dave Ziegler. The franchise is desparate for someone who simply makes the logical choices in the two most important aspects of team building.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal also heard positive things about the hire as well:

Via league sources, some descriptions of new @Raiders GM John Spytek:

"team player"

"Low key but decisive."

"Has the right kind of demeanor for working alongside and partnering up with a coach." — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 22, 2025

This is the dawn of a new era for the Las Vegas Raiders. Tom Brady has his fingerprints all over the franchise, which, historically speaking, is a good thing.